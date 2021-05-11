Barbara A. Saxton

Defiance — Barbara Ann Saxton, 73, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born on August 8, 1947, to Barrett and Marvel (Dern) Brown in Fostoria, Ohio. On August 30, 1975, she married Michael Saxton, who survives.
Barb was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance, and maintained an active role in parish ministries. She was past president of the Ladies Aide, and she sang in the church choir. She enjoyed her involvement with Boy Scouts of America for 40 years, she received the Silver Beaver Award, and was a Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow. She co-owned and operated The Stitching Post, and Jelly Bean Junction Child Care. Barb had a deep love for children. Her favorite passions included quilting, sewing, cross stitching, painting, camping and being outdoors. Barb had a great sense of humor, and will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends.
Barb is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Michael Saxton of Defiance, and her children: Jamie (Amanda) Saxton of Traverse City, Michigan, Martha (Chris) Gould of Defiance, and Tim Saxton of Washington D.C. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, whom she loved and adored: Chloe Saxton, Connor Gould, and Cameron Gould, and her brothers, Brooke, Brett, and Michael Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Pat Brown, and three grandchildren at birth.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Additional visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the church on Thursday morning. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church, with Pastor Kurt Mews officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required for visitation and services. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church, or Black Swamp Council of Boy Scouts of America. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.