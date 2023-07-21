Autumn Heyman

DEFIANCE — Autumn Lindsay Heyman, age 41 of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, surrounded by family and friends at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Autumn Heyman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

