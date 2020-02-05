Aurel Ruth Mack, 91, Defiance, passed away Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance.
She was born February 6, 1928, to Cleatus and Mary (Scott) Osmun in Hicksville, Ohio. She was a Farmer High School graduate. On September 22, 1950, she married Ned E. Mack, who preceded her in death in 2007.
Aurel was a faithful member of Ney Church of God. She loved golfing, puzzles, baking delicious pies, bowling, fishing, and was a huge cheater at playing cards and dominos. Her devotion to her family was an inspiration. Aurel will be incredibly missed and never forgotten.
Aurel is survived by her children, Ruth Ann (Dick) Schroeder of Crossville, Tenn., Joette “Jo” (Pat) Kelly of Lakeland, Fla., Bobbie (Emilio) Mora of Defiance, Susan (Richard) Hoshock of Defiance, and Rose Mary (Dan) Shewmake of Kenosha, Wis. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and siblings, Mary Lou Geren of St. Louis, Mo., Dwight Osmun of Bryan, Ohio, Claren (Phyllis) Osmun of Edgerton, Ohio, and Elaine Davis of Defiance.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Mack; brothers, Dwayne, Drexel, William and Cleatus Osmun Jr.; her twin sister, Laurel Koch, and sister, Sherri Ribeira.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Ney Church of God. A Celebration of Life service will follow at noon at the church, with Pastor Kevin King officiating. Burial will follow the service at Ney Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
The family would like to thank the skilled and compassionate staff members at Kingsbury Place and Elara Hospice with their very special and caring way that they took care of Aurel.
Memorials are suggested to Ney Church of God or Elara Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
