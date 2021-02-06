Liberty Center — Aunalee Meister, 85, Liberty Center, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at her daughter's residence surrounded by her family.
She was born February 13, 1935, in Gilboa, Ohio, to the late C.L. Bard and Helen Heilman. On February 25, 1956, she married her high school sweetheart, Edward Meister, and he preceded her in death on December 26, 2017.
Aunalee was a 1953 graduate of Liberty Center and 1956 graduate of St. Vincent's School of Nursing. She was a lifelong nurse who served most of her career at the Napoleon City Schools.
She was a faithful member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Wauseon, Ohio, where she served as the former choir director and was involved in both youth groups and Sunday school.
She was a sweet, kind and generous person, who loved her family more than anything else. Aunalee cherished her time at Devil's Lake and also in Naples, Florida, during the winter. She made everyone feel like family. She was an avid Ohio State and Cleveland Indians fan, and loved attending her grandchildren's school activities.
She is survived by her children, Brad (Kathy) Meister, Lori (Mark) Johnston and Tim (Karen) Meister; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; 11 great-stepgrandchildren; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Speiss; and a nephew, Jack Speiss. She also was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Bard; and a nephew, Jerry Speiss.
A public viewing will be held Monday, Feb. 8, from 2-7 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Wauseon. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required at both the funeral home and the church.
Memorials are suggested to the Liberty Center Education Foundation (Bard-Meister Scholarship) or St. Luke's Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
