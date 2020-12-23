August H. “Augie” Schackow, 88, Defiance, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance, Ohio.
He was born March 5, 1932, to the late Ernest and Amanda (Farris) Schackow in Paulding, County, Ohio. After his high school graduation, he attended Defiance College for three years. On January 30, 1954, he married Ruth Weirauch, who survives.
Augie worked as a radiographer for General Motors in Defiance for over 37 years until his retirement in 1987. He was an active church member, serving as a Sunday school teacher, principal, superintendent, trustee, elder, and chairman of trustees at First Church of God and Cornerstone Church of God. He was a Boy Scout leader of Troop 71 and a Blue Jacket District Cub Scout training leader. He was one of the founding members of the Defiance Church basketball and softball leagues, and Toys of Hope, which he chaired for 12 years. Augie was the president and coach for the Defiance Baseball Association, and president, program chairman and steering committee member for YMCA. He also attended Defiance Church of the Nazarene.
Augie is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ruth Schackow; his daughter, Dawn Baldridge; and his sons, Stanley Schackow, Gary (Melanie) Schackow, and Joey (Michelle) Schackow. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren; one stepgrandchild; four great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Virginia Clyburn, Mertyle Ruffer and Justine Sprow.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Morton Schackow, Raymond Schackow, Ernest Schackow Jr., and Bobby Lloyd Schackow; his sisters, Helen Engelmann and Ruth Bowers; and his grandson, Jacob Schackow.
Funeral services will be private at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the Kidney Foundation, Defiance Nazarene Church, or the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
