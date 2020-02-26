NAPOLEON — Asta L. Markley, 51, Napoleon, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her home in Napoleon, Ohio.
She was born April 20, 1968, to John and Agnete (Frederiksen) Rudolph in Napoleon, Ohio. On September 15, 2012, she married Thomas Markley, who resides in Napoleon.
Asta worked for several years at Campbell Soup Company. She was a member of New Jerusalem Church in Defiance. She enjoyed movies, eBay, tanning, dancing, singing, camping, watching her grandchildren, and just being around people. Asta will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends.
Asta is survived by her loving husband, Tom Markley of Napoleon; her father, John (Bernadine) Rudolph; stepfather, Bill Eschenbrenner; her two sons, Josh (Veronica) Mendoza of Napoleon and Benjamin (Natosha) Mendoza of Defiance; and her two daughters, Miranda (David) Steward of Florida, Ohio, and Megan Markley of Grand Rapids, Ohio. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren; two sisters, Lucia Rudolph of Napoleon and Katrina (Benjamin) Carpenter of Somerset, Ohio; brothers-in-law, Mike (Sue) Markley of Newark, Ohio, and Dan (Janel) Markley of Florida, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Carol (Jeff) Miller of Defiance.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Agnete Rudolph; a brother, Tonny Rudolph; and brother-in-law, David Markley.
We can mourn by sobbing and gashing our teeth because of a death that came too soon...Or we can mourn by celebrating the life she had, and the children and grandchildren she created.
Visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at New Jerusalem Church in Defiance, Ohio. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Pete Flores officiating.
Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to New Jerusalem Church or the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
