Funeral services for Arthur K. Deming were held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. John Lutheran Church with Rev. Donald L. Luhring officiating. Burial followed in Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dickie Weidenhamer, Keith “Buddy” Deming Jr., Tristan Sanders, Jonathon Jackman, Justin Jackman, Cain Deming and Zack Parrish.

