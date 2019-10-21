OAKWOOD — Arthur K. Deming, 86, Oakwood, passed away Saturday evening, October 19, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born March 27, 1933, to Milton and Erma (Mavis) Deming in Defiance, Ohio. Arthur proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1950-54. On December 5, 1954, he married Emma Miler, who preceded him in death on December 3, 2008.
Arthur was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church and volunteered as an usher. He worked at Johns Manville for over 38 years as a machine chief, until his retirement in 1995. He enjoyed playing his guitar and harmonica, writing music, hunting, and fishing. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Arthur will be sadly missed by his three sons, Keith (Lori) Deming of Paulding, Jeffrey (Jane) Deming of Napoleon, and Arthur (Cindy) Deming of Defiance; and his three daughters, Kim (Richard) Weidenhamer, Cindy (Tim) Sanders and Angela (Ron) Kline, all of Defiance. He also leaves behind 22 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and his brother, Wade (Antha) Deming of Oakwood.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Deming; son, George Deming; grandson, Hunter Parrish; granddaughter, Laura Deming; brothers, Norm Deming, Leon Deming, Arden Deming, Richard Deming and Rolland Deming; and sisters, Ramona Schuette and Loretta Sehlemeyer.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, and one hour prior to services at the church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, with Rev. Donald L. Luhring officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
