HAMLER — Arnold "Arnie" Otto Gerken, Hamler died March 29, 2020
Arnie was born to Henry C. and Ida (Rickenburg) Gerken on June 19, 1932. When Arnie was 1 ½ years old, his mother died and he was then raised by aunt and uncle, Ernest and Erna E. Lange.
On December 5, 1954, he married Lois (Freytag) at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, by Pastor George Hueter.
Arnie graduated from Hamler High School and was employed as a carpenter until he went into the Army. He was stationed in Korea, earning the rank of CPL. After his tour of duty in Korea, he returned home and was employed at Panning Lumber Co. After being employed for some years, he and Paul Hoops became the owners of Panning Lumber, changing the name to Hamler Lumber and Builders Supply Inc. He later became sole owner and managed the lumber yard until closing in 1988.
Arnie is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lois (Freytag) Gerken; sons, Gary of Hamler, and Kevin (Kelli) Gerken, Napoleon; daughters, Elaine (Scott) DeTray of Napoleon and Brenda (Rick) Guinn, Cartersville, Ga.; grandchildren, Christopher (Melissa) DeTray, Jessica DeTray, Harley Guinn and Konner (Chelsea) Gerken; stepgranddaughter, Kari (Kyle) Zachrich; great-grandchildren, Riley and Rowan DeTray; great-stepgrandchildren, Julia and Landon Zachrich; and sisters, Laura Durham and Anna Grimm.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Richard and Harold Gerken.
Arnie served in the Korean War and was a member of Fifth Regimental Combat Team. He was a life member of the American Legion in Hamler, a life member of Hope Lutheran Church in Hamler, former owner/manager Hamler Lumber Co., former member Ohio Lumberman’s Association, former mayor of Hamler (1980-83), member of Hamler City Council (1994-2018), co-founder of Hamler Summerfest, co-founder of Ohio Polka Boosters, co-founder of NW Ohio Low German Club, and a trustee for the Henry County Senior Center.
After retirement, he had numerous hobbies to keep him occupied. He loved walking into town to get the mail, working on puzzles, Sunday afternoon polka dances, and gardening.
In light of COVID-19, Arnie will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, Holgate. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of NW Ohio or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (1311 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains, N.Y. 10605). Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
