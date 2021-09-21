Armando Castillo

Oakwood — Armando Gene-Jose Castillo was silently born on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.

He was the son of Samantha Bartley and Carmel Castillo Sr. of Oakwood, Ohio. He is also survived by three brothers: Carmel Castillo Jr., Xavier Castillo and Avant Loop; three sisters: Malia Castillo, Aryah Loop and Amilya Puckett. Also surviving are his grandparents: Sonya (Steve) Barajas of Paulding, Bronson (Amber) Bartley of Oakwood, and Jose (Maria) Castillo of Defiance, his great-grandmother, Carolyn Wirts of Paulding, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his cousin, Maverick Barajas.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Restoration Tabernacle Church, 9119 Christy Road, Defiance, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church, with Rev. Janet Strickland officiating. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Dupont, Ohio.

Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Restoration Tabernacle Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

