Arline Gloor

PAULDING — Arline E. Gloor, 82, Paulding, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Paulding County on December 19, 1936, daughter of the late Donald and Juanita (Stemen) Russell. On July 30, 1955, she married Max D. Gloor, who preceded her in death on November 29, 1993. She was a member of Paulding County Business and Professional Women’s Club and an avid OSU football fan. She enjoyed fishing and traveling.
She is survived by sons, Randy L. Gloor of Hilliard, Ohio, Ronnie (Julie) Gloor of Defiance, Rick Gloor of Paulding, Don Gloor of Kilgore, Texas, and Dennis (Dee) Gloor, Paulding; three grandchildren; a great-grandchild; siblings, Rex Russell and Thelma Lannan, both of Defiance, and Kevin Russell, Mandale; and sisters-in-law, Carol Russell, Defiance, and Suzanne Russell, North Madison.
She also was preceded in death by brothers, Paul, Kenneth and Donald “Leroy”; a sister, Ruth Ann Wilmoth; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Russell.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Maumee Cemetery, Antwerp. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Paulding County Senior Center. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
