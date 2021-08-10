Arlene Zumfelde

Napoleon — Arlene Frances Zumfelde, 81, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
She was born in Napoleon on August 27, 1939, to Herman and Edna (Ohlrich) Dietrich. She married Marvin Zumfelde Sr. on August 9, 1967, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon.
Arlene was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon. She took great joy in caring for her pets and was a supporter of the Humane Society. Arlene liked to play cards and bingo as well. She was proud of taking care of her family and loved spending time with family and friends. She babysat for most of the family at one time or another.
Arlene is survived by her husband, Marvin Sr.; children, Terry (Kathy) Wallace, Randy (Theresa) Wothke, Ray (Charme) Zumfelde, Chris Wallace, Marvin Jr. (Kathy) Zumfelde and Brenda Zumfelde; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Sandy Dietrich. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Dietrich.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. Services will be livestreamed from the church website at www.stpaulnapoleon.org. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Henry County Humane Society. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
