STRYKER — Arlene M. Miller, 77, Stryker, died at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.
She was a 1960 graduate of Hilltop High School in West Unity. Arlene worked at Spangler Candy Company in Bryan and retired from LaChoy Food Products after 24 years of service. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Burlington. Arlene enjoyed sewing, making lap blankets to be given away by Share & Care, coloring and watching westerns on TV.
Arlene M. Miller was born May 18, 1942, in Napoleon, Ohio, the daughter of Clarence C. and Amelia E. (Gerken) Miller. She is survived by a sister, Joyce Miller of Liberty Center; nephews, Dan (Suzie, deceased) Miller of Temperence, Michigan, and Randy (Julie) Miller, Ridgeville Corners; nieces, Sandy (Jerry) McCarty of Adrian, Michigan, and Deb Miller, Perrysburg; nine great-nieces and great-nephews and three great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Marvin Miller.
Visitation for Arlene M. Miller will be held Monday, August 26, 2019, from noon-2 p.m. in Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 2 p.m., with her nephew, Pastor Dan Miller, officiating. Burial will be at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.
Memorial contributions in the name of Arlene M. Miller are requested to Fairlawn Haven or Community Health Professionals Hospice. Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.