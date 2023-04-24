Arlene McDougle

OTTAWA — Arlene E. McDougle, 89, of Ottawa and formerly of Holgate, died Thursday night, April 20, 2023, at the Meadows of Ottawa.
She was born March 30, 1934, to Samuel and Emma (Fental) Hoops in Deshler. She graduated from Deshler High School in 1953. Arlene married Reynold McDougle. She was employed with Claud Sintz. Arlene was a homemaker raising five children, Steve McDougle, Clyde, Natalie Sigler, Leipsic, Jim McDougle, Findlay, Mari (Bob) Siefker, Ottawa and Lynda (Ken) Meyer, Ottawa. She was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Hamler and enjoyed gardening and walking. She especially loved spending time with her 12 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Arlene was preceded in death by her siblings, Edgar Hoops, Elroy Hoops, Marie Gerken, Norma Lienau, Louise Miller, Fred Hoops, Melvin Hoops, Wilma Sonnenberg, Emma Brandt, Victor Hoops and Don Hoops. She was preceded in death by a grandson, David McDougle.
Friends will be received in St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Hamler on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the celebration of Arlene's life at noon. Burial will follow in Sugar Ridge Cemetery, Leipsic.
The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate has been entrusted with Arlene's services. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
