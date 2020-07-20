PAYNE — Arla Jean Wolford, 86, Payne, passed away at home on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Arla Jean was born in Payne, on April 13, 1934, a daughter of the late Virginia (Kaiser) and Eugene Wobler. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who was dedicated to God, her family and her church. Arla Jean also was known to cheer for the Fort Wayne Komets and listen to Elvis Presley.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Ray (Jane) Wolford, Tom (Barb) Wolford, Teal (Jeff) Mobley and Roxane (Frank) King; brothers, Gary (Sophie) Wobler and Larry Wobler; 12 grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren and four on the way!
Arla Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; and daughter, Connie Marie.
Her funeral service is 10:30 a.m., with viewing at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Payne. We ask that you wear masks at all times, maintain social distancing and refrain from contact to keep everyone safe while participating in Arla Jean’s funeral service.
Viewing is also Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, 05761 Ohio 500, Payne. Please maintain social distancing and refrain from contact to keep everyone safe while attending the viewing. She will be laid to rest at Wiltsie Cemetery.
Memorials may be mailed directly to Payne EMS, P.O. Box 58, Payne, Ohio 45880. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
