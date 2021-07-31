Defiance — Ardith M. Wilson, age 90, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Glenn Park of Defiance.
She was born on March 19, 1931, to the late Myron and Nellie (Thompson) Harman in Brunersburg, Ohio. Ardith was a 1949 graduate of Defiance High School. On July 2, 1950, she married Kenneth Wilson, who preceded her in death in January, 2001.
Ardith was a faithful member of Zion's Lutheran Church in Defiance, and enjoyed her involvement with the Mary Martha Circle. She was also a member of Defiance American Legion Auxiliary 117. She worked at Barnes Restaurant for over 22 years, and owned her own catering business for five years. She enjoyed crafting and craft shows, and spending time with her family.
Ardith is survived by her son, Lonny (Rebecca) Wilson of Paulding, Ohio, her granddaughter, Kimberly Wilson of Paulding, her sister, Ruth (Victor) Relue of Defiance, and daughter-in-law Jacquie Wilson of Traverse City, Michigan.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Rocky Wilson and Rusty Wilson.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Riverside Cemetery, with Rev. Tom Zulick officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Zion's Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
