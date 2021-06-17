Defiance — Ardith A. Karnes, 93, of Defiance, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, surrounded by her family at the CHP Defiance Area In Patient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.
She was born on July 2, 1927, and was raised by Pliny and Mathilda (Yackee) Crockett in Defiance County. On September 8, 1946, she married Donald Karnes, who preceded her on November 14, 2007. Ardith retired in 1993 from GM Powertrain, Defiance with 42 years of service.
She was a member of the Emanuel Church of Christ in New Bavaria. Ardith enjoyed flowers and playing cards.
Ardith is survived by daughters, Susan (Ted) Ruoff of Piqua, Ohio, and Rita (Jim) Charbonneau of Defiance; three grandchildren, Shelly (Steve) Chavez; Jeff (Mia)Schuette and Jennifer (Josh) Winnie as well as five great-grandchildren, Sarah, Emma, Julia, Jade and Jordyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Kathy Wagner; and two grandsons, Steve and Gary Wagner.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 21, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, Inc., 529 Jefferson Ave, Defiance, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Ed Briggeman, officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
Entombment will take place in the Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the CHP Defiance Area In Patient Hospice Center or the Emanuel Church of Christ, New Bavaria Ohio. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
