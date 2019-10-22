WILLIAMS CENTER — Archie “George” Harris, 70, Williams Center, Ohio, died at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.
Archie was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Korea during the Vietnam War. He was a retired printing press operator with Gorny Winzeler’s/Century Press Printing. He volunteered as the EMS coordinator for several years in Farmer Township and was a volunteer EMT that dispatched with Williams and Defiance County EMS squads. He enjoyed spending time with his family and going on road trips.
Archie “George” Harris was born October 2, 1949, in Sacramento, California, the son of Archie Q. and Ellen M. (Simmonds) Harris. He married Jacque E. Bowers on April 13, 1972, in Reno, Nevada, and she survives.
Archie also is survived by two sons, Matthew (Sheila) Harris of Troy, Ohio, and Michael Harris of Williams Center; two grandsons, Alexander Harris, PFC USMC, stationed in Iwakuni, Japan, and Adam Harris of Troy; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.
Visitation for Archie will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, with Pastor Dave Nicholls officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date.
Memorials are requested to the Fort Defiance Humane Society or a charity of the donor’s choice. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
