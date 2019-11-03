ANTWERP — Ara Jean Knapp, 89, Antwerp, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Vancrest of Payne.
Jean was born in DeKalb County, Indiana, on December 17, 1929, a daughter of the late Irene May (Moran) and Cecil Doyle Shank. She served two years in the U.S. Air Force and was a waitress at Ray's Restaurant and the Vagabond Village.
Jean will be sadly missed by her sons, Glen and Eli; granddaughter, Jennifer Nestleroad; great-grandchildren, Faith and Cooper Nestleroad; siblings, Sam, Kenneth "Bud," John, Cecil Jr., Shank, Marcille (Ralph) Woodbury, Fay Ann (Gene) Ries), Julia (Ed) Snyder and Jerron Etsol; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Jean also was preceded in death by her husband, Eli, whom she married in 1954; siblings, Myrtyle Secrist, Wilma Hess and William Shank.
Viewing is Tuesday, November 5, from 4-7 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp. Her funeral service is at 10 a.m., with viewing one hour prior on Wednesday, November 6, at Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp. She will be laid to rest at Maumee Cemetery, with military honors.
Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
