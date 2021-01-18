Antonio Sandoval

ARLINGTON, Texas — Antonio E. Sandoval, 68, Arlington, Texas, and formerly of Defiance, passed away unexpectedly on January 11, 2021, at Methodist Richardson Hospital of Richardson, Texas.
He was born July 28, 1952, to Juan and Ermeregilda (Esquivel) Sandoval of Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico. On May 31, 1974, he married the love of his life, Diana Rivera, who survives. They shared 46 wonderful years together. Antonio worked for General Motors Company for many years and retired there.
Antonio was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church. He will be remembered for his love of gardening. He was known to go to his family members’ homes and plant flowers for everyone to enjoy. The bright colors reflected his bubbly and loving personality. He was always on the go and ready for a new adventure. Along with gardening, Antonio loved to dance. He never knew a stranger. He loved life, laughing, telling jokes and most of all his family. To say he will be dearly missed is an understatement.
Antonio is survived by his loving wife, Diana Rivera Sandoval; beloved children, Michelle (Armando) Orozco, Fabian (Daniela) Sandoval and Angela (Humberto) Quiroz; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He also is survived by his sisters, Janie Reyna and Mary Jo Esquivel; and brother, Felix Esquivel.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Alex Esquivel and Armando Sandoval.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary (333 W. Main St.) of Napoleon, from 2-8 p.m., with a rosary at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will follow on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at St. Augustine Catholic Church of Napoleon at 11 a.m., with burial at the church cemetery. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, masks are required for attendance at the visitation and mass, and social distancing is strongly encouraged.
Memorials in Antonio’s memory may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Friends are invited to share a memory of Antonio and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
