ARLINGTON, Texas — Antonio E. Sandoval, 68, Arlington, Texas, and formerly of Defiance, passed away unexpectedly on January 11, 2021, at Methodist Richardson Hospital of Richardson, Texas. A funeral Mass for Antonio is being planned for the near future at St. Augustine Catholic Church of Napoleon. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Walker-Hoening Mortuary. www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

