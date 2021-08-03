Defiance — Antonia Rios, 94, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at her home in Defiance.
She was born on June 13, 1927, to Cesario and Marcos (Vasquez) Ramos in Gause, Texas. She was previously married to Arcadio Ysasaga. She was married for 18 years to Daniel Rios, who also preceded her in death.
Antonia was a faithful member of St. John's Catholic Church in Defiance. She worked at Campbell's Soup Co. in Napoleon for over 32 years until her retirement. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and gardening. She planted many beautiful flowers and enjoyed watching them grow. Antonia will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Antonia is survived by her children: Arcadio (Frances) Ysasaga of Wichita Falls, Texas, Tomas Ysasaga of Defiance, Gloria Ysasaga of Defiance, Richard (Theresa) Ysasaga of Englewood, Florida, Roy (Carol) Ysasaga, and David Ysasaga, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind her brother, Pete Ramos of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and her sister, Margaret Urbina of Round Rock, Texas.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by two grandsons, Raymond DeLeon and Reynaldo DeLeon, and siblings: Frank, John, Helen, Juanita, Mary, Joe and Rosa.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, with Father John Stites officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to St. John's Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
