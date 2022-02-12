Antoinette Hutson

INMAN, Kan. — Antoinette (Toni) M. Hutson (née Naples), 94, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 surrounded by family at her daughter’s home in Inman, Kansas.
She was born June 13, 1927, in Youngstown, Ohio. She was a 1945 graduate of The Rayen School and was voted “most athletic” by her high school classmates. On September 10, 1946, Toni and James became life long partners for 53 years. She then attended Youngstown College Business School while working as a bookkeeper until she had her first child. She then graduated from beauty school in 1956. To enable her to be at home with her children, she later opened “Toni’s Beauty Salon” in her home in 1962. She worked again as a bookkeeper for St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Westerville, Ohio, from 1982 until she retired in 1998.
She will always be remembered for her unconditional love for her children and always referred to her them as her “babies” no matter their ages. She loved watching football, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes. She also enjoyed putting puzzles together which numbered close to a thousand. She is survived by her seven children: Drew (Mickey) Hutson of Galena, Ohio, Beth (Tom) Warner of Napoleon, Ohio, Bea (Denice) Hutson, Inman, Kansas, Jimmy (Sandy) Hutson, Wauseon, Ohio, Toni (Mike) Dziak, Lorain, Ohio, Timmy (Sandy) Hutson, Defiance, Ohio, and Toby (Angela) Hutson, Westerville, Ohio. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, along with several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, James who passed away June 7, 1998, parents, Andrew and Mary Carmen Agnone Naples, six siblings, John (Ida) Naples, Carmel (Timothy) Curtin, Ralph (Catherine) Naples, Carmen (Patricia) Naples, Magdalene (Edward) Acklin and Josephine (Frank) Forde, and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
