Anthony P. "Tony" Fox, 71, Defiance, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born July 22, 1948, to Paul and Helene (Mekus) Fox in Defiance County, Ohio. Tony proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. On September 5, 1997, he married Mollie (Kochel) Fox, who resides in Defiance.
Tony was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance, and he volunteered with the Defiance Furniture Bank. He worked at General Motors for several years until his retirement in 2004. Tony was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, he enjoyed boating, and he was a cocktail enthusiast. Tony will be greatly missed by his family and many good friends.
Tony is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Mollie Fox of Defiance; and his two sons, Michael (Sam) Woodring and Joseph (Debbie) Woodring. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Brittany, Ryan, Rachelle, Weston, Morgan and Clayton; one great-grandson, Ronin; two nieces; two nephews; his brother, William Fox; his sisters, Mary Kay (Gene) Rugh and Jane Lackey; and his two cats, Floyd and Ike.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Fox.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens, with graveside military honors conducted by VFW Post 3360.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center or St. Mary Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
