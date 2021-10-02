Anthony Sharp

Cloverdale — Anthony J. Sharp, 49, of Cloverdale, died on Monday, September 27, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital, Toledo. He was born on December 1, 1971, in Findlay, to Charles Sharp and Madonna (Michael) Casper. His father survives in Grover Hill, and his mother survives in Gilboa. On October 4, 2008, he married Jana Warnimont, she survives in Cloverdale.
He is also survived by four children: Chalcy (Drew) Strawser of Antwerp, Brittney (Brent) Kauser of Oakwood, Victor (Fallon) Guitron of Miller City, and Mac (Stella) Warnimont of Ottawa; eight grandchildren: Bralen Kauser, Donavan Strawser, Savannah Strawser, Lynzie Strawser, Briahlyn Kauser, Drew Jr. Strawser, Brayer Kauser, and Mini Mac Warnimont; two brothers, Allen (Lana) Sharp of Fort Jennings, Aaron (Tamara) Sharp of Oakwood; and two sisters, Corlette (Ben) Martin of Cloverdale, and Cheri (Dennis Meyer) Sharp of Gilboa.
Anthony worked for CSX as a locomotive engineer. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Lima. He enjoyed farming. He loved to spend time fishing, boating and traveling. His family was everything to him.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, October 4, 2021, at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa, with Terry Porter officiating. Burial will follow at Monroe Cemetery, Continental. A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, from 2-8 p.m. on Sunday and again on Monday one hour prior to the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
