DEFIANCE — In the early morning hours of May 7, Anthony "Tony" J. Richman passed in his home holding the hand of his wife and in the company of his family.
Tony was born in Defiance hospital on November 28, 1941, to Raymond and Eleanor Richman. He spent most of his working life as an electrician at GM of Defiance and retired from there after 53 years of service and hard work. Anthony Richman was a multifaceted man, an avid collector of records, books, old western and WW2 memorabilia. In his younger years, he spent his life sight-seeing, traveling and concert going with his wife, June.
Music and reading were two of his great loves. His first love though was his wife June. The two spent 61 years together and created a family full of love and laughter. They have three sons, Robert (Diane) Richman of Defiance, Mark (Celeste) Richman of Joensuu, Finland and Eric Richman of Adrian, Michigan. He is also survived by his grandchildren Kale (Taylor) Richman, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Anthony (Alicia) Richman of Defiance, Ellen (Shane Wyrostek) Richman of Toledo, Amanda (M.K.) Kim of Seoul, South Korea, Samantha Richman of Morenci, Michigan and two great-grandsons Alton and Lucas Richman. He is also survived by brother Bill Richman and sister RaeAnn Gambler.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 2 - 8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A private service will be held grave side for family only.
In lieu of flowers and condolences the family ask you to donate to the Alzheimer's Association or The National Kidney Foundation in honor of Tony. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
