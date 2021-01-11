Anne Steyer

Anne C. Steyer, 79, Defiance, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital after a short battle with COVID-19.
Born August 25, 1941, in Fostoria, Ohio, Anne was the oldest of three children born to Albert and Kentha (Ewing) Thomas. On her birthday in 1962, she married Joseph P. Steyer, who died on December 22, 2020. A devout Catholic and resident of Defiance, Ohio, most of her adult life, she was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, where she served on the Altar and Rosary Society and Liturgy Commission and volunteered at the food pantry. She was also active as a Red Cross volunteer, treasurer of Church Women United, president of Study League IV and a member of Sorosis Club, Defiance Hospital Auxiliary, Hospice Auxiliary, FISH and Defiance College Women’s Commission.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She looked forward to family gatherings and always made them special with her preparations and gifts for the grandkids. She enjoyed reading, gardening, playing bridge and spending time with her friends. She loved going to Sanibel Island with her husband every winter and spending time at the beach. She never missed one of grandchildren’s games no matter what the weather. She was big Notre Dame football fan and in her later years even began watching the Cleveland Indians with her husband, Joe, which probably wasn’t always easy but made him happy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Kent; and her son, Kevin.
She is survived by her children, David (Donna) Steyer of Hillard, Michael (Sheri) Steyer of Defiance and Matthew (Shawn) Steyer of New Albany; grandchildren, Zachary, Anthony, Britney, Corey and Danielle Steyer; one brother Keith (Karen) of Fairfield, Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Due to pandemic guidelines and the request of the decedent, there will be no visitation, and services for Anne will be private. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Due to circumstances and no visitation, the family is requesting donations be made in Anne’s memory to St. Mary Catholic Church Food Pantry, or Defiance Area Foundation in lieu of flowers. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.