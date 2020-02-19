Annabelle Batt

MONTPELIER — Annabelle J. Batt, 90, Montpelier, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born June 7, 1929, in Evansport, Ohio, to the late Lloyd and Edith (Linebrink) Replogle. She was a 1947 graduate of Stryker High School. She married Bernard Batt on October 25, 1947, and he preceded her in death on May 24, 2016. Annabelle was a farm wife and homemaker, and also retired from Fulton Tube, Archbold, after many years of service. She was a great cook and enjoyed traveling.
She is survived by her sons, Maurice (Cathie) Batt and Mike (Bonnie) Batt, both of Montpelier, Ohio; three grandchildren, Brian (Chrissie) Batt, Greg (Karen) Batt, both of Bryan, and Christie (Matt) Hoffman of Montpelier, Ohio; and 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; a daughter, Shirley Batt; a brother, Blake Replogle; and a great-grandson, Jeremy Hamblin.
Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Batt family, Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 10 a.m.-noon in the Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio. Graveside service and interment will follow at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Evansport Cemetery. Pastor Nick Woodall will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of family preference. Online condolences may be given at www.grisierfh.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio.
