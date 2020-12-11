FARMER — Anna Belle Reagle, 93, a longtime resident of the Farmer area, joined her Heavenly Father and family on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Hickory Creek in Hicksville.
Anna was born the oldest of five siblings on August 21, 1927, in Fulton County, the daughter of Elmer J. and Dorothy L. (Grime) Weber. She was a 1945 graduate of West Unity High School and joined the hand of Maurice R. “Dick” Reagle in marriage on April 25, 1948, and he preceded her in death on August 26, 1991.
After having several jobs outside the home early on, Anna came to settle into a thriving home sewing business, known far and wide for her expertise. Her talent centered on such things as majorette uniforms, wedding gowns, bridesmaid dresses and prom dresses, along with countless alterations. She felt blessed that so many customers became friends after 50 years of service. She had to retire at age 87 due to diminished vision.
While raising her family, Anna left the sewing for two weeks every summer to camp and fish, usually in Canada or the Upper Peninsula. The family vacations were the thing she most looked forward to, often including longtime friends and her sister and family. She was an avid fisherman and would row out by herself in hopes of returning with a catch. Anna even maintained her own camper and boat into her late 70s, fishing until sundown.
She blessed so many with her positive attitude and good nature, including the members of the County Cousins Homemakers Club, where she still attended special events.
Anna is survived by a son, Marty (Shelly) Reagle and their children, Clint (Jenna) Reagle and Amanda (Marc) Troyer; two daughters, Anita (Bill) Brandeberry, and their son, Shawn (Tracy) Brandeberry, and Bonnie Raker and her children, Alethea Rothert, Lacey (Greg) Bell and Lindsey (Steven) Thompson. She was blessed with 12 great-grandchildren, Austin, Dakota, Natalie, Justin, Nora, Dean, Harmony, Jake, Avery, Grayson, Landon and Stryker, who gave her much joy in her most recent years, and a brother, John (Marliyn) Weber.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice “Dick”; first born child, Donald Lee Reagle; sisters, Alice Moore and Ruby Parent; and a brother, Ronald Weber.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020, at Farmer Cemetery with Pastor Ron Adkins officiating. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Farmer Cemetery Association, 04456 Behnfeldt Road, Ney, Ohio 43549.
To sign the online register, send condolences or view a video tribute, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
