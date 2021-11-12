CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas — Anna Guillen Mendoza, age 62, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 6, 2021, in Carrizo Springs, Texas.
She was the daughter of the late Salvador and Eulogia Guillen and born in Defiance, Ohio. Anna was married to the late Victor Mendoza of Carrizo Springs, Texas, in 1977.
She graduated high school in Carrizo Springs, Texas, class of 1978 and then attended college at Southwest School of Business in Uvalde, Texas, receiving an associate’s degree in business management.
She loved swimming, animals and had traveled to Spain, Canada, California and Mexico. Anna was a loving, devoted wife to Victor and endearing mother to her only daughter, Dulce and grandmother to her granddaughter, Tiffany.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Mendoza, her parents, Salvador and Eulogia Guillen, nephew, Julio Mendoza Jr., brother-in-law, Julio Mendoza Sr., nephew, Jeremy Ryan, brother-in-law, Davie (Bongo) Ryan and sister-in-law, Maria (Nacha) Mendoza Guillen.
She is survived by her daughter Dulce Victoria Martinez and granddaughter, Tiffany Martinez of Carrizo Springs, Texas, her brother, Bill and wife Mindy Guillen of Mena, Arizona, sister, Norma Guillen of Lewisville, Texas, sister, Maria Sylvia Guillen of Dublin, Ohio, sister, Lucy Ryan of Defiance, Ohio, brother, David Guillen of The Colony, Texas, and sister Velia and husband, Todd Osborn of Defiance, Ohio.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.