Paulding — Anna M. Campbell, 69, died Saturday, May 1, 2021.

She was born March 8, 1952, in Paulding daughter of the late Theodore "Pete" and Genevieve (Kohn) McDougall. On January 21, 1978, she married William H. Campbell who preceded her in death on July 21, 1981. She was previously employed as Chief Juvenile Probation Officer of Paulding County and as Dispatcher to the Paulding County Sheriff's Department.

She is survived by children: Mark (Joanna Payton) Campbell of Sheffield, England, Stacy Campbell, David (Jennifer Rich) Campbell, both of Paulding; brothers, Donald (Debbie) McDougall, Delphos, Richard (Joan) McDougall, Van Wert, and Ralph (Dawn) McDougall, of Leipsic.

Anna is also preceded in death by brothers, Floyd, James and Charles.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6 at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Sherman Cemetery, Oakwood.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 5 at Den Herder Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. There will also be visitation on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.

To honor Anna's wishes, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Paulding Animal Clinic Mercy Fund.

Friends may share condolences and fond memories at www.denherderfh.com

