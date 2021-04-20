Anna Jeanette Pierce

TOPSHAM, MAINE — Anna Jeanette (Cobb) Pierce was born on March 11, 1938, and left this world peacefully 83 years later, on April 5, 2021, with family and friends at her side.
The youngest of 8 children born to Charles Albert Cobb and Louise Esther (Tuger) Cobb, she was born and raised in Mio, Michigan, and attended parochial schools.
She married Daniel Herman Pierce on June 28, 1957 in Hart, Michigan, and after several years of travel with the Air Force, they settled near Defiance, Ohio. While Anna did not work outside the home, she busied herself with raising three wonderful children, Jeri (Pierce) Bronson, Eric Pierce and LD Pierce.
In 1999 Anna and Dan retired to Colorado, where they built their off-grid dream home in the mountains above Montrose and enjoyed a stress-free lifestyle. After Dan passed away in 2013, Anna moved to Dayton, Tennessee, to be closer to reacquaint with family there, and then subsequently moved to Topsham, Maine, in 2017, near her eldest son, Eric.
Anna was active in the Seventh-day Adventist church, both in Ohio and Colorado, and enjoyed singing for the congregation in her younger years. Anna also loved creating, collecting, and showing one-of-a-kind dolls with her sister-in-law, Della Morgan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Henry, Jack, and William (Bill), two sisters, Barbara (Cobb) DeArk, and Louise (Cobb) Tabor, a half-sister, Marilyn (Cobb) Battles, and a half-brother, Robert Cobb.
She is survived by a brother, Albert Cobb, and a sister, Mary (Cobb) Stickley, both of Tennessee, three half-brothers, Jerry Cobb, Larry Cobb, and Donald Cobb, all of Michigan, her daughter, Jeri, of Defiance, Ohio, sons Eric, of Topsham, Maine, and LD, of Findlay, Ohio, grandchildren Shannon Pierce, Paige (Pierce) Conner, Brandon Pierce, and Ryan Pierce, great grandson Wyatt Conner, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of The Highlands where Anna lived for the past four and a half years and to CHANS Hospice for the comfort and care they provided during her final weeks. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit www.brackettfh.com .
