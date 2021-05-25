Anna Bordner

Holgate — Anna J. Bordner 89, of Holgate passed away peacefully on May 19, 2021, at the Toledo Hospital.
She was born February 17, 1932, to Elmer O. Bond and Marie (Flentje) Bond in Defiance. Anna graduated from Defiance High School in 1950. She married her high school sweetheart, Lowell Bordner, on October 23, 1950. She worked at Holgate Elementary School Library from 1971-91. She was known to many as "the library lady". Children were her passion, whether she was teaching them in Sunday school, reading stories to preschool children in story hour or helping assist kids in finding books to read in the library. Anna was also an accomplished seamstress and an avid bird watcher. She attended and served with her husband at the First Baptist Church for many years.
Anna is survived by her children, David W. Bordner (Ellajean) of Marysville, Ohio, and Jeanine J. Powell (Walter) of Napoleon, Ohio. She has four grandsons: John Bordner (Marji), Jared, Zach and Isaac (Jacqueline) Sanford and 2 great-grandchildren, Lucy Bordner and London Sanford. Preceding Anna in death were her husband Lowell, her parents Elmer and Marie Bond, her brothers Paul, Robert, John, Ralph and Freddie, as well as her sisters Virginia, Wilma and Nancy.
Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. and 1 hour before the church service. The celebration of Anna's life will be in First Baptist Church, Defiance on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ron Monteith officiating. Burial will follow in Cole Cemetery, Florida. Contributions can be made in Anna's memory to the First Baptist Church or CHP Home Care and Hospice. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
