Anna Blanchard

Blanchard

PAULDING — Anna C. Blanchard, 94, died Friday, January 15, 2021.

She was born May 8, 1926, in Paulding County, daughter of the late John and Ada (Buchman) Kwascigroh. On June 20, 1953, she married Alfred R. Blanchard, who preceded her in death on July 27, 1988. She was a 1944 graduate of Oakwood High School, a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding, a member of Sisters of the Skillet, and former president of the Catholic Ladies of Columbia. She was formerly employed by Paulding Exempted Village Schools in the cafeteria, and by the former Grizzly Manufacturing.

Anna is survived by her children, Alfred (Julie) of Bowling Green, Ohio, Dennis (Kim) of Willard, Ohio, and Jeannette (Martin) Goodman of Lawton, Okla.; a sister, Ruth Frankart, Leipsic; six grandchildren, Holly, Jessica, Aaron, Chelsea, Sean and Logan; and great-grandchildren, Adrian, McKenzie, Maddie, Libby, Bennett, Peyton, Kennedy, Gavon, Landon and Jordan.

She also was preceded in death by brothers, Frank and John Kwascigroh.

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 23, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 22, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with a rosary at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Masses or Paulding County American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.

Recommended for you

Load entries