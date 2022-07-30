Ann Schiele

COLUMBUS — Ann E. (Moats) Schiele, 82, passed away on July 25, 2022, at St. Ann’s hospital.
She was the wife of David L. Schiele sharing 57 years of marriage together. Born in Defiance, Ohio, on December 3, 1939, to Lee Wallace and Frances Rosebella Moats. She graduated from The Ohio State University with a BSN and M.S. in nursing and a Ph.D. in higher education administration. She then worked for the Mount Carmel Health system for over 50 years as the director of the School of Nursing and then as the president and dean of the College of Nursing. She also served as chief strategy officer at Lower Lights Christian Health Center for five years until her retirement in 2019.
She served on multiple boards including The Ohio Board of Nursing, The Catholic Foundation and the Columbus Rotary. She was also the recipient of numerous awards and honors including Columbus Ohio YWCA Woman of Achievement Award, an honorary doctorate from Ohio Dominican University, Columbus HealthCare Heroes Award and Columbus CEO Health Care award for lifetime achievement.
She is survived by her husband, David, daughter, Cynthia Anderson (James) of Brunswick, Ohio, sons, Michael Schiele (James Montstream) of Burlington, Vermont, and Eric Schiele (Lissa) of Rye, New York; brother, Edwin Moats of Washington State; grandchildren, Hayley (Michael) Yanetta, Lindsey Anderson, Gabrielle Schiele, Jackson Schiele and Layne Schiele.
Friends may call 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Hill Funeral Home, Westerville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 313 N. State St., Westerville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can go to American Lung Association of Ohio, ColumbusFoundation.org. 7720 Rivers Edge Drive, Ohio 126, Columbus, OH 43235.
