Ann Miller

Defiance — Ann F. Miller, 87, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance.
She was born on June 1, 1934, to the late Millard and Bertha (McCoy) Carroll in Thacker, West Virginia. In 1975, she married Glenn Miller, who preceded her in death in 2015. Ann worked at The State Bank and Barnes Restaurant until her retirement. She enjoyed playing cards, and eating and helping at Cosmo's Family Restaurant.
Ann is survived by her step-daughter, Karen (Rod) Chandler of Defiance, one step-granddaughter, one great-step-grandson, her brother, Bill (Nancy) Carroll of Las Vegas, Nevada, and her niece, Diana (Paul) Owens of Defiance.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Dallas Carroll, two brothers, Delbert and Ray Carroll, an infant sister, and two step-sons, David and Jeff Miller.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.