HAMILTON, Ind. — Ann Maria Roberts, 80, formerly of Hamilton Lake passed away on Tuesday March 23, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Ann was born on February 19, 1941, in Seymour, Indiana, to Maurice Feaster and Eulah (Goss) Feaster. She married Gerald Roberts on April 30, 1960 in Seymour. He resides in Fort Wayne. Ann was a homemaker. She also worked for Magnavox in Fort Wayne for 27 years as an executive secretary retiring in 2001. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Waterloo and the Hamilton Garden Club. She liked playing golf and mahjong in her free time. Ann and Gerald enjoyed wintering in North Fort Myers, Florida for many years. Most of all Ann enjoyed spending time with her family, as family was very important to her. She will be greatly missed!
Survivors Include: Her loving husband of nearly 61 years, Gerald Roberts of Fort Wayne; daughters, Jacqueline (Troy) Fields of Lake Suzy, Florida, Jane (Michael) Metz of Goshen, JoAnna “Jodi” (Rob) Moreland of Fremont; and sons, Patrick (Terri) Roberts of Fort Wayne, and Eric (Lynette) Roberts of Defiance, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and their spouses: Sarah (Trevor) Holtgrave, Chelsea (Jordan) Hile, Jeremiah (Candace) Roberts, Gabrielle (Andrea) Ellis, Jared Metz, Connor Hale, Hadassah (David) Moore, Cara Hale, Natalie Roberts, Andrew Metz, Justin Roberts, Grace Roberts and Salome’ Roberts; four step-grandchildren: Macie (Seth) Schroeder, Zach (Mandi) Moore, Jacob Moore and Katie Moreland; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 brother, John Feaster.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 2-5 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne Street, Waterloo. Additional visitation will be held on Monday morning prior to the funeral mass at the church from 10-11 a.m. A Rosary service will be Sunday night at 5 p.m. immediately following the visitation at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1098 CR 39, Waterloo. Burial will take place at the St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial Donations may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1098 CR 39 Waterloo, Indiana 46793. Per Governor Holcomb’s mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes. Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
