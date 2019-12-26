Ann E. Kruse, 82, Defiance, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
She was born July 13, 1937, in Continental, Ohio, to the late Wilbur and Marcella (King) Kruse. Surviving are a brother, Ron (Marge) Kruse, as well as nephew, David (Sue) Kruse; nieces, Beth Kruse and Marti (Tony) Price; nine great-nieces and nephews, and four great-great-nieces. She was predeceased by a best friend, Mel Heckler.
Ann graduated from Continental High School and attended Ohio Northern University and Bowling Green State University. She spent her entire career working at Sylvania Electric (Phillips Electric) in Ottawa in the payroll department. She was a tremendous athlete and competed for many years on bowling leagues. Ann also enjoyed traveling and wintering in Palmetto, Florida.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Deb Miller officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Monroe Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Continental Public Library, 301 S. Sixth Street, Continental, Ohio 45831. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
