Anita Louise Thompson, 77, Defiance, passed away at 3:40 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, at The Cleveland Clinic.
She was born July 7, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, to Frances (Hale) and Frederick Blum. Anita graduated from Woodward High School in 1960. She then attended Stautzenberger College. She later moved to Defiance and attended the OPATA Academy at Four County Career Center. Anita became the first female road deputy for Defiance County Sheriff’s Department in 1979. She later became a 911 communications dispatcher, then retired from the sheriff’s department in 2005.
In 1969, she married Craig Thompson of Defiance, but they later divorced. Surviving Anita are her son, Fred Thompson of Defiance; daughter, Sally Buehrer (fiance Randy Thornell) of Defiance; three granddaughters, Meagan Egnor and Payton Buehrer, both of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Sarah Clary of Texas. She also leaves behind three great-grandsons, and good friends, Shirley Thompson and Wanda Lutheran.
She was preceded in death by her parents; fiance Gary Yeager; and her dogs, Ace — her cocker spaniel, and Rowdy — her poodle.
Anita was a proud member of Defiance County Associate Deputies and later became an honorary member, the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association and Employee of the Year in 2002-03 at Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. She was also a past member of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary Post 1991. Anita enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, line dancing, watching NASCAR races and doing jigsaw puzzles. After her death she was able to be a donor at Life Bank.
Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Perry Porter officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
