Funeral services for Anita Thompson were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Perry Porter officiating. Pallbearers were deputy sheriffs, Eric Brubaker, Stan Strausbaugh, Kevin Fackler, Dana Phipps, Josh Hanenkrath and Dan Crites. Burial was in Riverview Memory Gardens.

