CONVOY — Angela M. Pierce, 26, Convoy, passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2020.
She was born July 15, 1993, in Van Wert, to Randy L. Pierce and the late Maria J. (Schnipke) Pierce. Angela was a 2011 graduate of Crestview High School and went on to briefly attend the University of Cincinnati. She most recently worked in the kitchen at the Laurels of Defiance nursing home.
Angela loved knee-boarding and spending time at the Auglaze River every summer with her family and friends. She was adored by her daughters, and will be remembered for her beautiful smile and the love she showed for others.
She is survived by her daughters, Malia Perl and Willow Pierce of Convoy; parents, Randy and Debbie Pierce of Convoy; brother, Steven Pierce of Payne; sisters, Niki Burden of Delphos and Whitney (Justin) Brown of Ohio City; grandparents, Mary Pierce of Florida, Nub and Rita Schnipke of Ottoville and Patricia Holden of Delphos; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, Angela was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Donald Pierce and John R. Holden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Angela’s memory may be sent to Randy or Debra Pierce, c/o Chris Cross 1200 Grothouse Street Delphos, Ohio 45833 for the continued care of Malia and Willow.
Because of national health concerns, Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home and the Pierce family are following directives outlined by the Ohio Department of Health, limiting attendance to the visitation and funeral service to immediate family only. Therefore, services will be private. Please reach out to us by phone (419-238-1112) or via online condolences at www.alspachgearhart.com and we will share your sympathies with the Pierce family.
To share in Angela’s online memorial service, please go to www.alspachgearhart.com. The service will be aired after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home, 655 N Main Street P.O. Box 127, Convoy, Ohio 45832.
