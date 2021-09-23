Defiance — Angela M. Antoine, age 60, of Defiance, peacefully passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday evening, September 20, 2021.
She was born on January 5, 1961, to the late Harry and Ruthanna ( Spangler) Sharp in Albany, Georgia. On September 29, 1979, she married Randy Antoine, who survives.
Angie was a member of First Church of God. She worked for over 17 years at Allstate Insurance in Defiance, and for over 20 years at Antoine Tax Service. Angie loved her family more than anything. She loved to cook, was an avid mushroom hunter and she enjoyed helping others. She will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 41 years, Randy Antoine of Defiance, her sons, Nicholas Antoine and Caleb (Joni) Antoine, all of Defiance, her granddaughters who she loved and adored, Avery and Taylor Antoine, her brother Sean (Jessica) Sharp of Cleveland, Ohio, her sisters who were also her best friends, Laura (Randy) Sroufe and Julia (Randy) Weber, all of Defiance, and several nieces and nephews, to whom she was lovingly known as "E.E.".
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Ruthanna Sharp.
Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, September 24, 2021, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at First Church of God in Defiance, Ohio. A funeral service to celebrate her life will follow at 2 p.m. at the church, with the Rev. George Hernandez officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens at a later date.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorial gifts can be directed to a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.Schafferfh.com.
