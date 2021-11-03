Angela Lloyd

Defiance — Angela J. Lloyd, age 50, of Defiance, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
She was born on July 30, 1971, to David and Patricia (Doster) Galyk in Bellefontaine, Ohio. On August 8, 1992, she married Joseph Lloyd, who survives.
Angie enjoyed helping her husband with farming and construction projects. In her leisure time she enjoyed perch fishing, shooting pool, gardening, canning food, hunting and spending time with her family. She loved her animals, especially her dogs Whitey, Tank, Dozer and JD.
Angie will be sadly missed by her loving husband Joseph, her father, David Galyk of Ottoville, Ohio, her mother, Patricia Galyk of Lima, Ohio, her son, Dylan Lloyd, and her daughter, Brooke Lloyd, both of Defiance. She also leaves behind two grandsons, Tobias Daenens and Dale Lloyd; her brother, Michael Galyk, and her sister Nicole Galyk, both of Van Wert, Ohio; her grandmother, Darlene Shepherd of Bellefontaine, Ohio; her mother-in-law, Mary Lou Lloyd of Defiance; her sister-in-law, Laura Lloyd of Defiance, and her niece, Stephanie Powell.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Dale Lloyd.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Perry Porter officiating. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
Memorials are suggested to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
