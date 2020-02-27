ANTWERP — Angela Marie Keezer, 57, Antwerp, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville.
She was born December 29, 1962, in Defiance, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Roberta (Schlegel) Shellenbarger. On April 7, 1979, she married Paul L. Keezer Sr., who survives.
She also is survived by her children, Cathy (Chris) Hankinson, Paul Keezer Jr., Wyndy (Joe Osborn) Keezer, Shawn Keezer and Rex (Bridget) Keezer; brother, Kenneth Shellenbarger; sisters, Debra Wyatt, Lisa Doster and Joy Brein; 19 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by a grandson.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
