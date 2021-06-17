Defiance — Angela Birr, 29, of Defiance, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home.
She was born on December 16, 1991, to Erik and Mickie (Kroeckel) Birr in Defiance. She attended school at Fairview High School and Four County Career Center in the STNA program. Angela worked for Defiance Metal Products.
She loved her children and family, enjoying time spent with them. Angela could be found outside fishing, riding 4-wheelers or quietly coloring inside. She was a wild-child and always "ghetto fabulous".
Angela is survived by her parents, Erik and Mickie Birr of Defiance; her children, Jaelynn and Deshawn Smith of Defiance; sister, Alisha Birr of Defiance; and brothers, Justin (Chelsea) Birr of Sherwood, Joshua Birr and Jesse Birr both of Defiance. Also left to cherish her memory are a great-grandmother, Charlotte Pollock of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio; her grandmothers, Cheryl Rickels of Defiance and Pat Birr of Findlay, Ohio, as well as an aunt, Martha Gordon of Defiance and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by grandfathers, Ron Birr and Joseph Kroeckel; grandmother, Grace Luxford; aunt, Christina Kroeckel; and great-grandfather, Harold Pollock.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. and then 6-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, Inc., 529 Jefferson Ave. Defiance, Ohio. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
Memorials are suggested to Angela's children Jaelynn and Deshawn. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
