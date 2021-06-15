Defiance — Andrew Anthony Jimenez, 25, of Defiance, left his earthly home on Friday, June 11, 2021.
He was born on June 10, 1996 to Elias Jimenez, Jr. and Angela Leever in Defiance, Ohio. He had a love of life to the point where he was a trailblazer, impacting people's view on disabilities by his nature and smile. He was a member of the Defiance YMCA and loved swimming, being outdoors and swinging. Spending time with family gave him joy.
Andrew is survived by his parents, Elias (Cassie) Jimenez, Jr. of Defiance, Ohio and Angela (Kurt Kaufman) Leever of Ottawa, Ohio. He will be greatly missed by his brothers, Steven Girlie of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Drake Jimenez, Jarrett Jimenez, Tallon Jimenez, Kadon Jimenez all of Defiance. Also feeling the sadness of his passing are his grandparents, Elias (Julia) Jimenez, Sr. of Defiance, Ohio and Jeanne Zellers of Garland, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Tom Zellers Sr. and his great-grandparents , Bill and Margaret "Peg" Leever.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 3-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, Inc., 529 Jefferson Ave. Defiance, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
Memorials are suggested to the Autism Society, Children's Lantern or to a Charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
