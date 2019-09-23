Amy Schaffer

LAKELAND, Fla. — Amy Louise Schaffer (Barber), 58, passed away in Lakeland, Fla., on Monday, July 22, 2019.
She was originally from Defiance, Ohio. She was a loving mother, daughter and grandmother.
Her father, Charles Barber, preceded her in death. Amy left behind her mother, Norma Barber-Hurst; her brother, Michael Barber; her longtime boyfriend, James Schaffer; and three children, Chad Font, Laura Pierce and Sarah Font, as well as five grandchildren. She is already greatly missed by everyone that knew her.
A celebration of life memorial will be held in Defiance at St. John’s Catholic Church on September 28, 2019, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All who want to remember Amy respectfully are welcome to join us in the basement of the church.
