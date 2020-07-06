Alverna 'Beanie' Eis

Alverna L. “Beanie” Eis, 88, Defiance, peacefully passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born September 23, 1931, to the late Louis and Viola (Garber) Schafer in Unionville, Michigan. On June 11, 1949, she married Paul L. Eis, who preceded her in death on February 18, 2016.
Alverna was a faithful member of Restoration Tabernacle Church. She was a licensed practical nurse and worked at the Defiance County Home. Her greatest love was her family, and she enjoyed her time as a homemaker. She was a very active mother, and her faith and devotion to her family was an inspiration.
Alverna is survived by her two sons, Dennis (Rose) Eis and Rock (Julie) Eis, all of Defiance; and three daughters, Lois (Larry) Hill of Defiance, Pastors Janet (Herb) Strickland of Bryan, and Sandra (Russ) Harges of Fort Wayne, Ind. She also leaves behind 21 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and two sisters, Donelda “Pinky” Roggenkemper of Defiance, and Lila Mae “Susie” Layman of Lindale, Ga.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Linda Kay Eis and Karen Souza; three brothers, Vincent, Ronald and Donald Schafer; and her sister, Glenola Blanton.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Restoration Tabernacle Church. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the church, with Pastor H.G. Strickland officiating. Burial will follow the service at Evansport Cemetery.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Hospice Center or the church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
