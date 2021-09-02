Alvera M. Groll

Holgate — Alvera Mae Groll, age 93, of Holgate, Ohio, died peacefully on Sunday morning, August 22, 2021, at Glenn Park of Defiance.
She was born on May 26, 1928, in Defiance County, the daughter of William and Clara (Boehm) Wirth. In 1948 she married Lloyd Groll, who preceded her in death on April 20, 2006. She was a 1945 graduate of Florida High School. Alvera was a former worker at Swift Ice Cream Company in Defiance, and was a homemaker and assisted Lloyd with the family farm operation.
She was a life-long member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church and a member of the Ladies Aid group and Lutheran Women's Mission League.
She is survived by her son, Randall (Diana) Groll of Holgate, Ohio, and her grandchildren: Michael Groll of Phoenix, Arizona, Michelle (Cortney) Wright of Holgate, Ohio, and Melinda (Bradley) Austermiller of Leland, North Carolina. She also leaves behind six great-grandchildren: Loryn and Haleigh Wright, Ayla, Brynn, Caelyn and Dax Austermiller.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Donald Wirth, and three sisters: Alma Bunke, Mabel Wirth and Betty Hohenberger.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Rev. William Stottlemyer officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Stephen's Lutheran Cemetery.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the church, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
