Alvera Mae Groll, 93, of Holgate, Ohio, died peacefully on Sunday morning, August 22, 2021, at Glenn Park of Defiance.

Schaffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements for Friday, September 3, 2021.

To plant a tree in memory of Alvera Groll as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

